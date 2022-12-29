Families have embraced and wept in emotional reunions after the first commercial flight in 18 months between Ethiopia's capital city and the war-torn Tigray region to the north.

Addis Ababa resumed flights to the Tigray capital of Mekelle on Wednesday as key services have also resumed in the northernmost regional state.

Services that have been restored include air transport, mobile services, humanitarian aid and banking after two years of conflict that has led to the deaths of more than half a million people, according to the UN.

It came a day after a federal government delegation led by the speaker of Ethiopia's parliament visited Mekelle, paving the way for more engagement between the two sides that have fought a deadly war for two years in which hundreds of thousands of people have died.

The CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, confirmed the resumption of flights to the capital of rebel-held Tigray.

"We are ready to serve our passengers who are travelling on the route between Addis Ababa and Mekelle and play our part in the socioeconomic development of our country," said Tasew.

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia has restarted financial services in some Tigray towns, allowing residents to access cash after the government closed services one year ago.

READ MORE: Ethiopia delegation in Tigray for first visit after peace deal

'I am finally going home'

The Tigray region had been largely cut off from the rest of the world during the two-year conflict, but communications are slowly resuming as phone lines start to be restored in parts of the region.

Ethiopia's state-owned telecom provider, Ethio Telecom, also announced on Wednesday the resumption of its services to Mekelle.

According to the Ethiopian prime minister's office, 28 towns, including Mekelle now have access to telecom services.

"Almost the entire Tigray region has been connected to national power grid," the PM's office added in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said that maintenance of some 1,800 kilometres of fibre optics line is under way, with around 981 kilometres so far completed.

Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for Tigray's regional government, said on Twitter that an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet had landed at Mekelle's airport.