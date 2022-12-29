Bolivian police have detained a prominent opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho on charges of "terrorism" in a move that significantly escalates tensions between the national government and Camacho's Santa Cruz base.

Camacho was detained on Wednesday as part of a case in which he is accused of leading what the government calls as a coup in 2019, the Chief Prosecutor's Office said.

An October arrest warrant accused Camacho of "terrorism" without giving more details.

Opposition leaders challenge the coup label, arguing those events were only protests that led to the resignation of then-president Evo Morales.

The governor's allies quickly took to the streets, blocking roads in Santa Cruz as well as a highway that joins the region with the rest of the country.

Earlier, Government Minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo wrote on social media, "We inform the Bolivian people that police have fulfilled a detention order against Mr. Luis Fernando Camacho."

The governor's office, meanwhile, claimed Camacho had been "kidnapped in a completely irregular police operation."

It added in a statement: "The governor's whereabouts are unknown, so we hold President Luis Arce's government responsible for his physical safety."

After learning of Camacho's arrest, dozens of supporters flocked to Santa Cruz's two airports, shouting they would not allow his transfer to the administrative capital La Paz, and demanding his freedom.

'Illegal kidnapping'