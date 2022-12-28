A former Soviet soldier who chose to stay in Afghanistan when the Red Army withdrew following a disastrous decade-long occupation that ended in 1989 has died, officials said.

Bakhretdin Khakimov, who was thought to be in his 60s and was known as Sheikh Abdullah, died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a leaking heater in the western city of Herat, they said on Wednesday.

"He died from inhaling gas that comes out of heaters," Ahmad Shah Mushfiq, head of Herat's forensic department, told the AFP news agency, adding that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid offered his condolences to Abdullah's family.

"He came to Afghanistan with former Soviet forces and was taken prisoner," Mujahid said in a tweet.

"He later became a Muslim, got married here, and lived in Herat."

'Afghans are very kind'

Abdullah was an officer in the military intelligence wing of the Soviet army, which occupied Afghanistan for 10 years after invading in 1979.