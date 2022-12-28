Former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo, who is being held for 18 months in pre-trial detention after attempting to dissolve Congress illegally, has said he was a victim of "political revenge" by his adversaries.

Castillo, speaking at a hearing to appeal the detention on Wednesday, said he had not committed the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy for which he is under investigation.

"This unjust pre-trial detention... has only served to polarise our country," an unshaven Castillo said to the appeals court in a video stream.

"This whole process is nothing more than political revenge."

The former president is being held in a small prison on a police base in a district east of the capital city Lima.

"I have never committed a crime of rebellion, I have not taken up arms, nor have I called anyone to take up arms," Castillo said.

"The one who rose up in arms to end the lives of more than 30 Peruvians is the current government, leaving more than 20 missing and more than 200 wounded."

Castillo, 53, was impeached and arrested on December 7 after he tried to dissolve Congress to rule by decree.

Since coming to power in July 2021, he faced vehement political opposition on all fronts, and investigations started almost immediately into numerous graft claims.

Deadly protests