Kosovo has closed its biggest border crossing with Serbia after protesters blocked it on the Serbian side to support their ethnic kin in Kosovo in refusing to recognise the country's independence.

Kosovo's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that the Merdare crossing had been closed since midnight, saying: "If you have already entered Serbia then you have to use other border crossings ... or go through North Macedonia."

Pristina's main airport was also closed on Tuesday morning over a bomb threat, Kosovo police said in a statement. Police did not say if it was related to the recent tensions.

Kosovan Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said on Tuesday Serbia, under the influence of Russia, was aiming to destabilise Kosovo.

Serbia also denies that it is trying to destabilise its neighbour and says it just wants to protect its minority there.

The Kremlin on Wednesday also denied the Kosovan accusations but said it supported Belgrade. "Serbia is a sovereign country and it is absolutely wrong to look for Russia's destructive influence here," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Crossing blocked

Serbs in Serbia used a truck and tractors on Tuesday to create the latest roadblock, close to the Merdare crossing on Kosovo's eastern border, Belgrade-based media reported.

The government in Pristina has asked NATO's peacekeeping force for the country, KFOR, to clear the barricades. But KFOR has no authority to act on Serbian soil.

The Merdare entry point is Kosovo's most important for road freight, as well as complicating the journeys of Kosovars working elsewhere in Europe from returning home for holidays.

With two smaller crossings on the Serbian border in the north closed since December 10, only three entry points between the two countries remain open.

Serbia also put its troops on the highest alert on Monday.