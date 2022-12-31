Just recently it was reported that Wagner mercenaries were working for the government of Burkina Faso, a French satellite in West Africa which rarely takes the media spotlight, certainly not in the English-language mainstream press. This has started to spook the West, not to mention the Ghanaian government which regards them as a possible threat, as it appears to London and Washington that France is losing its influence in its former colonies and that – inevitably – Russia will replace it as a hegemony.

They are right to be worried. This is already happening, albeit slowly, with the fall of Mali and the shift towards Russian assistance in Burkina Faso. All eyes are now on this west African state to see if it will go the full nine yards and break ties with the Elysee, although many would argue that even though this has not happened formally, in many ways it’s already done. It followed the textbook format of its neighbour Mali whose military junta clashed with Macron from day one; French media was banned for reporting on the opposition (always called ‘terrorists’ by the junta governments), followed by the expulsion of the French military.

In the case of Mali, it was first French troops, then the media, then NGOs. In the case of Burkina Faso, NGOs and French troops are still there in small numbers but given the current paranoia from the present junta who only seized power a matter of months ago and their officers’ belief that it is the French which is supporting the previous leader, it is only a matter of time before the elite in Ouagadougou follows the Mali example.

50 percent gold reserves to Paris?

When that happens, then Burkina Faso will be once again featured on CNN and BBC as the new story of Africa’s failure to move beyond the military occupation post-colonial model of governance. Yet this French African satellite made the headlines just recently when a video clip of the new Italian Prime Minister went viral claiming that it was the French who “took” 50 percent of its gold reserves and, as a consequence, enslaved the country producing migrants which end up in boats seeking refuge in Italy.

In fact, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s arguments were largely wrong. France doesn’t actually keep any of Burkina Faso’s gold, but it does keep some control of its economy – and many other West African francophone countries – via a currency set up by the French, which today, is largely regarded as a colonial hangover and rope around these countries’ necks.

Meloni’s rant is factually incorrect, but its argument is a good one. If these countries could break away from the shackle of France and its colonial relationship with the Elysee, they might have a better chance of developing both politically and economically.

If Burkina Faso takes the next step in kicking out French troops from its country and looking more towards Russia for support, then there is a real danger that other francophone African states will follow the trend and France – and the West – will be out of half of Africa at the very least. Such an exodus would be unprecedented and may well be seen as part of the ‘great reset’ we all keep hearing about. But there are winners as well as losers.

And does the West completely have to concede defeat in such a scenario?

Morocco connection

This is where Morocco comes in. Just recently, Macron sent a minister to Rabat to work with the Moroccans and prepare the ground for his own visit to the King in January. The fallout between Macron and Morocco, it could be said, is based on the former’s tougher stance on immigration. In reality, it is based on Macron’s failure to commit to a lucid stance on Rabat’s claims to Western Sahara. Media reported that relations had been restored when the Minister did the ‘grip-n-grin’ photo shoot with Morocco’s foreign minister and announced that all was well. But this is not the real story.

The truth is that the elite in Rabat are sick to the back teeth of Macron and France. Forget Burkina Faso and Mali. No one on the entire continent is more exhausted with the French than the Moroccans as their special relationship with the Elysee, in the end, gave them nothing but a migraine and a permanent feeling of the ‘morning after’ regret.