North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presented multiple goals to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of top political officials, state media reported, in an indication he will continue his provocative run of weapons displays.

On the second day of the Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee, Kim reviewed the "newly created challenging situation" on the Korean peninsula and the broader political landscapes, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Wednesday.

Kim "set forth new key goals for bolstering up the self-reliant defence capability to be pushed ahead within 2023 under the multilaterally changing situation," KCNA said.

The third-generation leader set the direction for the "anti-enemy struggle" and goals for reinforcing defence power, it added.

"He specified the principles of foreign affairs and the direction of the struggle against the enemy that our party and government must thoroughly abide by in order to protect sovereign rights and defend national interests," KCNA said.

Kim's statement came as animosities with rival South Korea rose sharply this week as the South accused the North of flying drones across the rivals' border for the first time in five years.

This year, North Korea already performed a record number of missile tests in what experts call an attempt to modernise its arsenal and increase its leverage in future dealings with the United States.

Seoul fails to down drones