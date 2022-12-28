Wednesday, December 28, 2022

No Ukraine deal without four regions joining Russia: Kremlin

There will be no “peace plan” possible with Ukraine if Kiev does not account for four of its regions joining Russia, Kremlin Spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said.

Peskov was quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency as saying that Ukraine should take into account “the modern reality” that those territories have now "joined" Russia.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the annexation of Ukraine’s four regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia into Russia, saying they have used their right to “self-determination” enshrined by the UN.

The move was considered the biggest annexation of Europe since World War II. Kiev insists that the four regions are part of its territory, and the annexation was illegal.

Ukraine secures release of 1,450 POWs from Russia: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has secured the release of at least 1,456 prisoners of war since Russia invaded on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told parliament in an annual address held behind closed doors.

Kiev and Moscow have held a series of prisoner swaps throughout the war which started in February. Zelenskyy has said the release of prisoners of war is a priority.

Russia is thought to hold thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war, but the exact figures are not known.

Russia wants to 'settle situation' in Ukraine as soon as possible: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would like to settle the situation in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Protecting the lives of soldiers and civilians is a priority for Moscow, Lavrov said in an interview on a Russian news programme.

“We would like to settle this situation as soon as possible, to end this war that the West was preparing and eventually unleashed against us through Ukraine,” he said.

Chechens in Bosnia seek to dodge Russian draft, reach EU

A group of ethnic Chechens fleeing Russia have arrived in Bosnia, hoping to use the Balkan country as a launchpad to reach the European Union and avoid getting sent to fight in Ukraine.

The group of some 50 people, predominantly from Russia’s Chechnya region, congregated near Bosnia’s northwestern border with EU-member Croatia, the Bosnian Security Ministry said.

Russians can enter Bosnia without a visa and are permitted to stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period. But to enter Croatia, which is set to join Europe’s visa-free travel zone, the Schengen Area, on January 1, they must hold a valid visa.

France's defence minister visits Ukraine to boost support

France's defence minister has arrived in Kiev to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government's backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to the conflict with Russia.

French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu traveled to Ukraine's capital after a trip to Poland, where he announced a deal to sell Poland two French-made military satellites.

In Kiev, Lecornu laid a wreath at a heroes' monument to pay homage to Ukrainians who have died defending their country against Russia’s invasion. He also met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and army officials.

Russia expels Lithuanian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russia's Foreign Ministry has ordered the expulsion of a Lithuanian diplomat, in what it said was retaliation for Lithuania expelling a Russian diplomat on December 1.

Lithuania has been assisting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, providing a training ground for hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers fighting Moscow while giving instructions on how to repair German artillery howitzers.

Russian rouble slumps again as volatile year-end trade continues

Russia’s rouble has weakened anew, sliding to the 72 mark against the dollar, as sanctions on Russian oil and their probable impact on export revenues put pressure on the Russian currency.

By 1256 GMT, the rouble was 2.2 percent weaker against the dollar at 71.93, earlier hitting 72.09 and moving in the direction of the almost eight-month low of 72.6325 struck last week.

It also lost 1.8 percent to trade at 76.36 versus the euro and shed 2.3 percent against the yuan to 10.21.

Ship insurers to cancel war cover for Russia, Ukraine

Ship insurers have announced the cancellation of war risk cover across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, following an exit from the region by reinsurers in the face of steep losses.

Reinsurers, who insure the insurers, typically renew their 12-month contracts with insurance clients on January 1, giving them the first opportunity to scale back exposure since the war in Ukraine started, after being hit this year by losses related to the conflict and from Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Ships typically have P&I insurance, which covers third-party liability claims including environmental damage and injury. Separate hull and machinery policies cover vessels against physical damage. The moves by the insurers will make it harder for ship owners or charterers to find insurance, increase prices and may mean some ships sail uninsured, industry sources say.

Russian airlines, hampered by sanctions, saw traffic slump