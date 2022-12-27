The UN Security Council (UNSC) has called for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the Taliban administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups.

In a statement agreed by consensus on Tuesday, the 15-member UNSC said the ban on women and girls attending high school and universities in Afghanistan "represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms."

The university ban on women was announced as the Security Council in New York met on Afghanistan last week.

Girls have been banned from high school since March.

The council said a ban on female humanitarian workers, announced on Saturday, "would have a significant and immediate impact for humanitarian operations in country," including those of the United Nations.

"These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people as well as the expectations of the international community," said the Security Council, which also expressed its full support for the UN political mission in Afghanistan, known as UNAMA.

'Ban will impair NGOs'