BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap starting February
President Vladimir Putin's decree is seen as a retaliatory mechanism against countries that abide by the West's decision to impose a $60 per barrel price ceiling on Russian oil.
Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap starting February
Russia has said the cap will not affect its military campaign in Ukraine and expressed confidence it would find new buyers. / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
December 27, 2022

Russia has issued a decree to ban oil sales to countries and companies that comply with a price cap agreed upon by Western countries in response to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"The supply of Russian oil and oil products to foreign legal entities and individuals is prohibited if the contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly" are using a price cap, the presidential decree said Tuesday.

The decree will take effect from February 1 until July 1 of 2023.

It added that the ban may be lifted in individual cases on the basis of a "special decision" from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The price ceiling of $60 per barrel agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia came into force in early December and seeks to restrict Russia's revenue while making sure Moscow keeps supplying the global market.

Introduced alongside an EU embargo on seaborne deliveries of Russian crude oil, the cap aims to ensure Russia cannot bypass the embargo by selling its oil to third countries at high prices.

RECOMMENDED

Russia has said the cap will not affect its military campaign in Ukraine and expressed confidence it would find new buyers.

Russia ranks second to Saudi Arabia as the world's largest producer of crude oil among OPEC+ countries. 

According to the International Energy Agency, as of October, Russia produces more than 9.7 million barrels per day of crude oil.

As of November 2021, Slovakia and Hungary were the top two countries in Europe that are part of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which import their oil from Russia. 

READ MORE:Europe hoarding Russian diesel ahead of February 2023 ban

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys