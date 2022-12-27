WORLD
3 MIN READ
Local Serbs block roads in northern Kosovo as tensions rise
After weeks of escalating tensions, the Serbian army has announced highest combat alert while Serbs in Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected barricades with several demands.
Local Serbs block roads in northern Kosovo as tensions rise
Tensions rose after the arrest of a former Serb policeman for allegedly assaulting serving police officers during a previous protest. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 27, 2022

Protesting Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo have erected new barricades.

Tuesday's move comes hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.

Serbia's defence ministry said in a statement late on Monday that in response to the latest events in the region and its belief that Kosovo was preparing to attack Serbs and forcefully remove the barricades, President Aleksandar Vucic had ordered Serbia's army and police to be put on the highest alert.

"There is no reason to panic, but there is reason to be concerned," Serbia's defence minister Milos Vucevic told RTS television late on Monday.

Since December 10, Serbs in northern Kosovo have erected multiple roadblocks in and around Mitrovica and exchanged fire with police after the arrest of a former Serb policeman for allegedly assaulting serving police officers during a previous protest.

Restoring 'freedom of movement'

"Kosovo cannot engage in dialogue with criminal gangs and freedom of movement should be restored. There should not be barricades on any road," the Kosovan government said in a statement on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

It added police had the capacity and readiness to act but were waiting for NATO's KFOR Kosovo peace-keeping force, which maintains a neutral role, to respond to their request to remove the barricades.

"We urge all sides to help enable security and freedom of movement in Kosovo, and prevent misleading narratives from affecting the dialogue process," KFOR said in a statement.

In Mitrovica on Tuesday morning trucks were parked to block the road linking the Serb-majority part of the town with the Albanian-majority part.

The local Serbs are demanding the release of the arrested officer and have other demands before they will remove the barricades.

Ethnic Serb mayors in northern municipalities, along with local judges and some 600 police officers, resigned last month in protest over a Kosovo government decision to replace Serbian-issued car license plates with ones issued by Pristina.

Around 50,000 Serbs live in the northern part of Albanian-majority Kosovo and refuse to recognise the Pristina government or the state. 

They see Belgrade as their capital and are backed by Serbia, from which Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

READ MORE:Why tensions have flared up between Kosovo and Serbia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys