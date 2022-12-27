Türkiye's National flag carrier expects to become the world's sixth-most valuable airline brand before the start of 2024, the chairman of the airline's board and executive committee told Anadolu Agency.

With a market value of over €10 billion ($10.6 billion), Turkish Airlines is the 10th-most-valuable airline brand in the world, said Ahmet Bolat on Monday.

This success is a testament to its double-digit growth over nearly the last two decades, except for 2016 and 2020, he said.

Bolat said the 2018 launch of Istanbul Airport also supported the company's growth and strength as it solved its capacity shortage problem.

"Istanbul Airport has the capacity for over 120 takeoffs and landings an hour. The new airport was a must for our growth," he noted.

World-class player

He added that investors were happy to see the government’s clear interest in making the Turkish air transport sector a world-class player, resulting in them snapping up more Turkish Airlines shares.

"Passengers also preferred to fly with us due to the operational problems faced by European airlines, and this added to our profitability," Bolat said.

By the end of this year, the airline aims to have carried more than 72 million passengers, and over 88 million next year, he highlighted.