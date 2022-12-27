TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces capture 9 Daesh terror suspects in capital Ankara
The suspects were found to be in contact with Daesh terrorists in conflict zones and were arrested in simultaneous operations across the capital by counterterrorism and intelligence forces.
Turkish security forces capture 9 Daesh terror suspects in capital Ankara
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation. / AA Archive
By Sunbul Sayedi
December 27, 2022

At least nine people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group have been arrested in Türkiye’s capital Ankara, security sources said.

They were caught in simultaneous operations across the capital by counterterrorism and intelligence forces, said the sources on Tuesday, asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were found to be in contact with Daesh terrorists in conflict zones, and a large number of digital materials and organisational documents were also seized in the raids, the sources said.

Operations are underway to nab one more suspect, the sources added.

RECOMMENDED

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation, and the country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times.

READ MORE: Turkish forces capture Daesh terrorist on Interpol wanted list

READ MORE:Türkiye 'neutralises' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys