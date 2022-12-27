Taiwan has announced an extension in mandatory military service from four months to one year, citing the threat from China, which considers self-ruled Taiwan a part of its territory.

China's "intimidation and threats against Taiwan are getting more obvious", President Tsai Ing-wen told a press conference on Tuesday.

"The current four-month military service is not enough to meet the fast and ever-changing situation," she said. "We have decided to restore the one-year military service from 2024."

The extended requirement will apply to men born after January 1, 2005, Tsai said.

'Extremely difficult decision'