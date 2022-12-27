A United Nations agency has been seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week, and warned that there will likely be more.

A distressing video circulated widely on social media showed the dehydrated and exhausted Rohingya, crumpled weakly and emaciated, many crying for help on Monday.

At least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat at dusk on Ujong Pie beach at Muara Tiga, a coastal village in Aceh's Pidie district, said local police chief Fauzi, who goes by a single name.

“They are very weak because of dehydration and exhaustion after weeks at sea,” Fauzi said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is trying to determine if they were from a group of 190 Rohingya who were reported by the UN to be drifting in a small boat in the Andaman Sea for a month.

Muhammad Rafki Syukri, the Protection Associate at UNHCR said the agency will provide Rohingya language translators and counselling to the group to determine this.

Rohingya movement expected to grow

“With prolonged conflict and insecure situations in their country of origin, it is possible that the movement of refugees to find safe places will continue to grow,” he said.