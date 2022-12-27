Japan will require Covid-19 tests on arrival for travellers from mainland China, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, after Beijing announced it will end inbound quarantine requirements.

Kishida said on Tuesday the decision was taken because "there is information that infection is spreading rapidly" in China.

"It is difficult to ascertain the precise situation due to major discrepancies between central and local authorities and between the government and private sector," he told reporters.

"This is causing growing concern in Japan."

Tokyo has eased its restrictions on tourists in recent months and the move means travellers from China will be the only visitors required to take Covid-19 tests on arrival, other than those who are displaying symptoms.

The move comes after Beijing announced that inbound travellers will no longer be required to quarantine on arrival from January 8 after three years of strict pandemic control.

China abruptly lifted many of its harsh Covid restrictions after nationwide protests and is seeing an unprecedented surge in infections.

