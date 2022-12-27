Türkiye has rescued a total of 384 irregular migrants, including many who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, according to the Turkish Coast Guard.

In the first incident, teams were dispatched off the coast of Ayvacik in the northwestern Canakkale province after the coast guard learned that there were irregular migrants in an inflatable boat, a Turkish Coast Guard statement said on Tuesday.

A total of 61 people from various countries who were pushed back by Greek authorities were rescued, it said.

At least 39 migrants were rescued in another incident in the southwestern Aydin province's Didim and Kusadasi districts, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in Türkiye’s Aegean province of Balikesir, 73 irregular migrants who were pushed back by Greek forces were rescued.

According to a statement, Turkish Coast Guard teams were dispatched off the coast of Ayvalik, Balikesir following reports of irregular migrants on life rafts and inflatable boats, the agency said.

Separately, the Turkish Coast Guard held 147 irregular migrants while rescuing another 29 in Bodrum in the southwestern Mugla province.

Meanwhile, 182 irregular migrants in an inflatable boat pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities were also rescued off the coast of Izmir.

Another 21 irregular migrants trying to cross into Greece by illegal means were held by Turkish authorities.