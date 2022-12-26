WORLD
3 MIN READ
Serbian army ordered for combat readiness: defence minister
Kosovo broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. But Serbia has not recognised the move and sees its former province as part of its territory.
Serbian army ordered for combat readiness: defence minister
Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have escalated since the detention of former Serbian police officer Dejan Pantic. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 26, 2022

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has ordered combat readiness for the armed forces and security services at the highest level, said Defense Minister Milos Vucevic.

The aim is to protect the territorial integrity of Serbia, he said on Monday. 

“It raises us to the highest level of action carried out by the Serbian Army, protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia and protecting all citizens of Serbia and preventing terrorism and terror against Serbs wherever they live,” said Vucevic.

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said Vucic also ordered security forces within the ministry to be at full combat readiness.

"I have ordered the full combat readiness of all units of the ministry… as soon as they are placed under the command of the Chief of General Staff and occupy the designated positions operational plan," said Gasic.

READ MORE: NATO general says able to secure Kosovo as Serbia tries to deploy troops

RECOMMENDED

Serbia-Kosovo tensions

Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. But Serbia has not recognised the move and sees its former province as part of its territory.

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have escalated since the detention of former Serbian police officer Dejan Pantic.

Reacting to Pantic's detention, Kosovo Serbs have been standing guard at barricades they set up at the Jarinje and Bernjak border crossings since December 10.

The European Union, NATO and the US have called for de-escalation and the removal of barricades in northern Kosovo, while Serbia has requested to deploy its army and police based on a UN resolution. 

READ MORE: Why tensions have flared up between Kosovo and Serbia

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys