As supporters of the PKK, a known terrorist organisation, openly protested in major European cities this weekend, Türkiye has been sounding the alarm over members of the group, responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands and for supporting human trafficking, drugs, and organised crime, being free to walk the streets.

On Friday, a 69-year-old gunman opened fire on a cultural centre and nearby hair salon in Paris, killing at least three people and wounding three others. Local media reports named the shooter William M, a retired train driver and gun enthusiast with a history of armed offences.

PKK supporters soon gathered in the area after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the scene. In the ensuing protest, they perpetrated acts of violence and clashed with the police, of whom more than two dozen were injured.

Supporters of the terrorist group disrupted peace again on Saturday, this time in London, in another violent encounter with police.

For its part, Türkiye reminded Europe on Sunday of the threat the PKK poses.

"These developments have emerged as a hint that the patronage of terrorist groups in Europe just because of their opposition to Türkiye will eventually cause great trouble for Europe," Omer Celik, spokesperson for the Justice and Development (AK) Party, told a group of reporters.

Recruitment

Several European countries have told the EU law enforcement agency Europol that the terror group was also involved in serious and organised criminal activities, according to the report.

PKK sympathizers have vandalized mosques and shops frequented by the Turkish community in Germany. Similar incidents were also reported in Belgium and Switzerland, Europol reported in 2020.

Europol classifies the PKK as a terrorist organisation, saying in its 2020 and 2021 reports that the group still uses European countries for its propaganda, recruitment, and fundraising activities, even though it is officially banned in most of these nations.

The YPG, which is the terror group's Syria branch, has recruited nearly 300 people in Germany to travel to the war-torn country, as well as to Iraq, to fight in its ranks, according to the German government.