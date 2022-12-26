The International Izmir Sephardic Culture Festival opens with Sephardic songs and an exhibition showcasing the centuries-old history of the Sephardic Jewish community in the Aegean province.

Held annually since 2018, the festival includes synagogues tours and film screenings complemented by a slew of cultural activities — including Sephardic music concerts and meals based on traditional cuisine — in the historical Kemeralti district between December 18 to 27.

The festival's director, Nesim Bencoya, tells TRT World that, “The festival aims to promote Sephardic Jewish culture and provide intercultural communication between individuals from different cultures.”

The street with a long-term memory

The events have been hosted in synagogues located on Havra Street — namely Portuguese, Etz Hayim, Signora Giveret and Hevra — that date back some 400 years and welcome visitors to travel in time.

Havra Street’s proximity to the Izmir port and its location in the centre of the old Jewish Quarter gives this street both a Jewish and a multicultural character thanks to the intermingling of Jews and non-Jews, says Bencoya.

The festival brings together Sephardic culture experts and participants from Spain, Romania, Germany and the US, offering visitors a unique backdrop to experience a stimulating blend of literature, music and cuisine. Through these encounters, culture enthusiasts can witness the trail of Sephardic Jews’ footprints, historically and sociologically.

“Encountering an unfamiliar culture causes attendees to have a highly emotional experience,” says Bencoya.

Erol Amado, deputy chairman of the Izmir Jewish Community Foundation, explains to TRT World that, “This event highlights the cultural element of Sephardic Jews rather than [the] religious one. The candle-lighting ceremony, which will be held for Hanukkah, aims to bring together representatives of as many cultural groups as possible in Izmir and convey the message of coexistence and multiculturalism to Izmir, Türkiye and the world.”

A warm welcome

The story of Sephardic Jews is marked with pain and sadness as this distinct community came into existence on then-Ottoman soil following a tragic edict called the Alhambra Decree.

After Catholic Monarchs of Spain Ferdinand and Isabella issued a decree in 1492 forcing the Jews residing in their kingdom to convert to Christianity or to leave the country, thousands had no choice but to escape the inquisition and their homes in the Iberian Peninsula — and at the invitation of Sultan Bayezid II, many found safe refuge in the Ottoman lands of Istanbul, Izmir, Edirne and the Balkans.

As a migrating society, Sephardic people couldn’t carry any tangible items across the Mediterranean, so it was rather their intangible valuables — such as their language, professional knowledge, religion and cuisine — that they brought with them.