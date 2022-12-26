Former Maldives president Abdulla Yameen will appeal as soon as possible against his conviction and jailing for 11 years on corruption and money laundering charges, according to his lawyer.

A day after the verdict and sentencing, the court has now issued the trial and case reports to Yameen's legal team, an official said on Monday afternoon.

Former Maldives vice president Mohamed Jameel Ahmed, who is leading Yameen's legal team, said they will appeal against the criminal court's verdict without delay.

Yameen, the opposition Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) candidate for the next election due in 2023, was sent to prison on Maafushi island on Sunday to start his sentence following the order from the Maldives criminal court.

Yameen, 63, has denied any wrongdoing lodged against him, and will serve his time in a special compound in the prison which has been previously used to jail other high profile politicians.

'Political witch-hunt'