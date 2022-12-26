Since Friday, acts of violence in Paris, committed by the PKK terror group's supporters, angered French people in the area.

On Friday, a 69-year-old gunman -retired train driver William M., reportedly a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offences - opened fire at a cultural centre and nearby hairdressing salon, killing at least three people and wounding three others, according to local media reports.

PKK supporters gathered in the area soon after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the scene on Friday. They then started acts of violence and clashed with the police.

During the weekend, thousands of supporters of the terror group marched in Paris, chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terror group's so-called leaders.

They then ripped off paving stones and threw them at the police, nearby homes, and shops. The attackers also used fireworks and sparklers, destroying bus stops.

The police partly intervened, occasionally using tear gas against the attackers.

Locals' huge loss