Iran's foreign ministry has said that the arrests of citizens linked to the United Kingdom showed London's "destructive role" in the recent protests in the country.

Asked by a reporter to comment on the announcement in Tehran of the arrest of seven people linked to Britain, foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday: "Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran.

"Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots".

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that the seven, including some who held dual nationality, were arrested over anti-government protests that have rocked the country.

The group, which IRNA news agency described as an "organised network", had been "leading subversive conspiracies, especially during the recent riots", the report quoted a Guards statement as saying.

The seven arrested in Kerman province "have been involved in planning, leading and producing content as well as field actions in the recent riots", it added.

The British foreign ministry had said it was seeking further information from Iranian authorities on the reports that British-Iranian dual nationals had been arrested.

Kanaani said Tehran had notified the detainees' respective governments and had "communicated their crimes" to them.

For "humanitarian reasons", he said, the detainees had been allowed to contact their families over the Christmas holidays.