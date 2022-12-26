South Korea's military has fired warning shots and scrambled aircraft after North Korean drones entered the South’s airspace, South Korean officials said.

Several North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday morning, South Korea’s Defence Ministry said.

South Korea’s military broadcast warnings and fired warning shots before it launched fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the North Korean drones, the Defense Ministry said. It wasn’t immediately known if the drones were shot down.

While scrambling to counter the drones, a South Korean KA-1 light attack aircraft crashed shortly after departing its Wonju base in the country's east, a defence ministry official said.

Its two pilots were able to escape before the crash and are now in the hospital.

Earlier, South Korea's transport ministry said flights departing from its Incheon and Gimpo airports were suspended following a request from the military.

The suspension began at 1:08 pm (0408 GMT) at Gimpo and at 1:22 pm at Incheon and lasted for about an hour before flight departures resumed at around 2:10 pm, a ministry official told Reuters news agency.

Drone programme