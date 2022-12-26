Multiple attacks have killed six troops and wounded 17 civilians in a tense southwestern province, with Pakistani forces expanding their search for the perpetrators.

The top government official in the southwestern Balochistan province, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, said nine attacks were carried out in the province on Sunday. No civilians were killed in the attacks, he tweeted on Monday. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the violence in Balochistan.

Earlier, the military in a statement said five soldiers, including an army captain, were killed when a roadside bomb exploded near a security forces’ vehicle during a clearance operation in Kahan, a remote area in Balochistan bordering Afghanistan.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The sixth soldier was killed in a shootout with the Pakistani Taliban in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, according to Azfar Mohesar, a senior police official. A militant was also killed in the shootout, he said.

In the provincial capital of Quetta, 12 people were wounded when assailants threw a hand grenade in a bazaar near a residential area, Mohesar added.