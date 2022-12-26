WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistani troops search for perpetrators after deadly Balochistan attacks
Five soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb exploded in a remote area in the southwestern province of Balochistan, while the sixth was killed in a shootout with the Pakistani Taliban in Zhob district.
Pakistani troops search for perpetrators after deadly Balochistan attacks
At total of nine attacks were carried out in the province on Sunday / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 26, 2022

Multiple attacks have killed six troops and wounded 17 civilians in a tense southwestern province, with Pakistani forces expanding their search for the perpetrators.

The top government official in the southwestern Balochistan province, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, said nine attacks were carried out in the province on Sunday. No civilians were killed in the attacks, he tweeted on Monday. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the violence in Balochistan.

Earlier, the military in a statement said five soldiers, including an army captain, were killed when a roadside bomb exploded near a security forces’ vehicle during a clearance operation in Kahan, a remote area in Balochistan bordering Afghanistan.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The sixth soldier was killed in a shootout with the Pakistani Taliban in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, according to Azfar Mohesar, a senior police official. A militant was also killed in the shootout, he said.

In the provincial capital of Quetta, 12 people were wounded when assailants threw a hand grenade in a bazaar near a residential area, Mohesar added.

RECOMMENDED

Elsewhere in Balochistan, five people were wounded in attacks in the towns of Kalat, Khuzdar and Hub.

The Pakistani Taliban – known also as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP – have stepped up attacks across Pakistan since November, when they unilaterally ended a cease-fire after accusing the military of violating the truce.

Also, unrelated to TTP, separatists in Balochistan have long waged a low-level insurgency seeking independence from the central government in Islamabad.

READ MORE:Over two dozen militants killed in Pakistan army raid

READ MORE:General Asim Munir takes charge as Pakistan's new army chief

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys