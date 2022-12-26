China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s defence ministry said.

The military exercise coms after Beijing expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a US annual defence spending bill passed on Saturday.

China’s military drills around Taiwan, which is recognised as an independent state by only 13 countries, have intensified in recent years, and it has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis.

Between 6 am Sunday and 6 am Monday, 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence.

Among the planes China sent towards Taiwan were 18 J-16 fighter jets, 11 J-1 fighters, 6 Su-30 fighters and drones.

Taiwan said it monitored the Chinese moves through its land-based missile systems, as well as on its own navy vessels.

