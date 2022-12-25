Tribal violence in Sudan’s long-restive region of Darfur killed at least 12 people over the past few days, an aid group said.

The clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the Beleil area in South Darfur province also wounded at least 42 people, Adam Regal, spokesperson for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur said on Sunday.

Local authorities said the clashes grew out of an attempt by herdsmen to loot a motorised rickshaw known as a tuk-tuk in the village of Amouri, killing one person. The fighting escalated on Thursday and Friday when herdsmen and the local population traded attacks.

Authorities on Saturday declared a state of emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew in Beleil to help stop the clashes.

Regal said the aid group counted 12 dead in the fighting, and the tally could be higher. He said many villages in the area were either burned down or looted.