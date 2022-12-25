A relentless winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 29.

A crisis situation on Sunday was unfolding in Buffalo, in western New York, where a blizzard has left the city marooned, with emergency services unable to reach high-impact areas.

The Buffalo storm is "a crisis of epic proportion" and "the worst of the worst," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, where eight-foot (2.4-metre) snow drifts against front doors and power outages in freezing temperatures have made for life-threatening conditions.

More than 200,000 people across several eastern states woke up without power on Christmas morning and many more had their holiday travel plans upended, although the five-day-long storm featuring blizzard conditions and ferocious winds showed signs of easing.

The extreme weather sent wind chill temperatures in all 48 contiguous US states below freezing over the weekend, stranded holiday travellers with thousands of flights cancelled and trapped residents in ice- and snow-encrusted homes.

Twenty-six weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states, with some US media reporting as many as 30 storm-linked fatalities in total, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least seven in western New York.

While large swathes of the country have begun shovelling out from the massive storm and temperatures in some locations were returning to seasonal normality, Buffalo remained in the grips of "a major disaster," a senior official said Sunday.

"We do have seven confirmed deaths at this point as a result of the storm in Erie County. There may be more," county executive Mark Poloncarz told reporters.

He described ferocious conditions, with hours-long whiteouts and bodies discovered in vehicles and under snow banks -- and emergency personnel going "car to car" searching for more bodies or for trapped motorists.

The city's international airport remains closed until Tuesday.

Governor Hochul deployed some 200 National Guard members to help with rescues in and around Buffalo.

"It is extreme, it is dangerous and deadly," she told CNN, noting that even National Guard units were getting trapped and requiring rescue.

READ MORE:Dozens dead as US blizzard cuts power, halts travel

'Conditions are just so bad'