Christmas has been celebrated across Türkiye with prayers for world peace.

In Istanbul, Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew led the mass on Sunday, which started early in the morning at the Hagia Yorgi Church in the patriarchate’s garden.

In addition to Greeks living in Türkiye, people from other countries also showed interest in the ritual, in which candles were lit, prayers were offered and hymns were sung.

The country’s northwestern province of Edirne was another province that celebrated Christmas with rituals and prayers.

Christians living in Bulgaria and Edirne attended the mass held at the Sveti Georgi Church in the Barutluk neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Türkiye's President Erdogan extends Christmas greetings

The participants prayed for tranquillity and peace for all as well as friendship and fraternity among people.

Meanwhile, people also gathered in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Mardin to celebrate Christmas. Rituals were held in the historical churches in the central Artuklu and Midyat districts of the province.