With prayers for world peace, Türkiye's Christians celebrate Christmas
The service prayed for unity, solidarity and world peace. Hymns and prayers were recited in Syriac and Turkish.
Prayers made for happiness, tranquility, friendship, fraternity, solidarity and tolerance. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 25, 2022

Christmas has been celebrated across Türkiye with prayers for world peace.

In Istanbul, Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew led the mass on Sunday, which started early in the morning at the Hagia Yorgi Church in the patriarchate’s garden.

In addition to Greeks living in Türkiye, people from other countries also showed interest in the ritual, in which candles were lit, prayers were offered and hymns were sung.

The country’s northwestern province of Edirne was another province that celebrated Christmas with rituals and prayers.

Christians living in Bulgaria and Edirne attended the mass held at the Sveti Georgi Church in the Barutluk neighbourhood.

The participants prayed for tranquillity and peace for all as well as friendship and fraternity among people.

Meanwhile, people also gathered in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Mardin to celebrate Christmas. Rituals were held in the historical churches in the central Artuklu and Midyat districts of the province.

The service prayed for unity, solidarity and world peace. Later, hymns and prayers were recited in Syriac and Turkish, while those who attended the service were blessed.

Participants underscored that wars and intolerance damage humanity, adding that love, peace, and solidarity must be strengthened among people along with world peace and tranquillity.

The southeastern Hatay province, another province where people from different ethnicities and religious beliefs live in solidarity, also celebrated Christmas.

Hatay is the city of fraternity and friendship for centuries, participants stressed and said that they wish the city would set an example for the whole world.

In addition to Mardin and Hatay, Christmas was also celebrated in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

In the Christmas mass held in the Church of the Virgin Mary in the historical Sur district, sweets were served to the participants at the end of the ceremony, where the Syriacs lit candles and made wishes. 

SOURCE:AA
