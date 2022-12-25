Türkiye’s mediator role between Russia and Ukraine has helped achieve the Black Sea grain deal in Istanbul in July, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Unfortunately, the West has only made provocations and failed to make efforts to be a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia war," Erdogan said in an event in Türkiye's eastern Erzurum province on Sunday.

As Türkiye, we assumed this mediator role in 2022, and we began to operate the Black Sea grain corridor," he said.

The Turkish president added that Europe received about 44 percent of the grain exported from Ukraine, while Türkiye received 16 percent and African countries 14 percent.

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to send grain and fertilizers to the least-developed and developing countries, especially in Africa, Erdogan said Türkiye will produce flour from Russian grain for free and send it together with Russia and the UN to African countries in need.

READ MORE: Over 14M tonnes of grain exported via Black Sea corridor - Türkiye