Everyone must see the "true face" of the PKK terror group, Türkiye's defence chief has asserted after violent protests by supporters of the group left dozens of police officers injured in the French capital.

"No one should expect us to tolerate the terrorist elements nesting near our border," National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said during a visit to units near the Syria-Türkiye border on Sunday.

"The Turkish Armed Forces have taken and will take all necessary measures at the appropriate place and time for the security of our country and noble nation," he added.

Evaluating the defence and security issues, Akar said that with their successful operations, the Turkish Armed Forces have shattered the “terror corridor” that was aimed to be established in the south of Türkiye.

Regarding the violence perpetrated by supporters of the PKK terror group in which at least 31 French police officers were injured in Paris, Akar said: "They saw how troublesome it is to help and support terrorists."

“The snake fed by the French began to bite themselves,” he added.

'Pathological' hatred for foreigners