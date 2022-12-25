WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan rejects 'distorted' Armenian claims about President Aliyev
Armenian claims that Baku is not interested in peace and stability in the region are "nothing but hypocrisy," said Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.
Azerbaijan rejects 'distorted' Armenian claims about President Aliyev
On Saturday, Aliyev noted western Azerbaijan as “our historical land,” which he said was “confirmed by a number of historical documents, historical maps and our history itself." / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 25, 2022

Baku has rejected a recent claim by Armenia, saying it "distorts the views" expressed by President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting he held with a group of intellectuals from western Azerbaijan.

“The Armenian Foreign Ministry's claim that Azerbaijan is not interested in peace and stability in the region and violates international law is nothing but hypocrisy,” a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Sunday said.

The statement added that the claim about Azerbaijan violating agreements made in Prague and Sochi and hindering the peace process between the two countries is “unfounded”.

Armenia “does not abandon its territorial claims against Azerbaijan and continues its intervention against the sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” the ministry added.

“The fact that Armenia put forward conditions preventing the meeting between the leaders in Brussels in December, as well as the refusal of the foreign ministers to attend the Moscow meeting on December 23, clearly demonstrates which side is hindering the peace process."

READ MORE:Armenia refusing to take part in talks with Azerbaijan: Russia

RECOMMENDED

'Confirmed by documents'

On Saturday, Aliyev noted western Azerbaijan as “our historical land,” which he said was “confirmed by a number of historical documents, historical maps and our history itself,” according to a report by state news agency Azertac.

According to the report, Aliyev also said that Armenians razed all historical and religious monuments in the region to the ground, "as they did in Karabakh".

“They wanted to erase the historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people, but they could not achieve their goals. Because there is history, there are documents and there are maps,” it added.

READ MORE: Armenia fails to fulfil obligations to normalise relations: Azerbaijan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys