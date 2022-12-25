A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England has killed a young woman and wounded three men, with several other injured.

The Merseyside Police force on Sunday said it was investigating Saturday's shooting at the Lighthouse Inn in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects.

“This investigation is in the very early stages, and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people," Detective Superintendent David McCaughrean said.

The woman died at a hospital “with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound,” the police force said in a statement.

Investigators were seeking witnesses as well as cellphone video and closed circuit television footage to figure out what happened, McCaughrean said.

“We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark coloured vehicle, possibly a dark coloured Mercedes shortly after the shooting, and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately,” he said.

