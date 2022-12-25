WORLD
2 MIN READ
Maldives court finds former President Yameen guilty of corruption
The court said it expects to announce the sentence soon. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing.
Maldives court finds former President Yameen guilty of corruption
Yameen is the declared presidential candidate for the Progressive Party of the Maldives for 2023. / Reuters
Shereena QaziShereena Qazi
December 25, 2022

The criminal court of Maldives has found the country's former president Abdulla Yameen guilty on corruption and money laundering charges related to receiving kickbacks from a private company.

The court on Sunday said it expects to announce the sentence soon. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing.

Yameen, who lost power in 2018, was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5mn in 2019 for embezzling $1mn in state funds, which the prosecution said was acquired through the lease of resort development rights.

RECOMMENDED

After his sentencing, Yameen was shifted to house arrest in 2020 but was freed months later.

Since his release, Yameen, the half-brother of former ruler Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, has returned to active politics with a campaign against Indian influence in Maldives, raising concerns in New Delhi.

Situated close to strategic shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, Maldives is a focal point for competition between India and China over influence in the region. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys