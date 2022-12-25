Three foreign aid groups, including Save the Children, announced they were suspending their work in Afghanistan after the Taliban ordered all NGOs to stop their women staff from working.

"We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and CARE said in a joint statement on Sunday.

"Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programmes, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan."

Saturday's order issued by the Taliban authorities drew swift international condemnation, with governments and organisations warning of the impact on humanitarian services in a country where millions rely on aid.

The announcement came as top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan met in Kabul to discuss a way ahead after the Taliban's latest restriction delivered a blow to humanitarian work across the country.

Restricting women's freedoms

The latest restriction comes less than a week after the Taliban banned women from attending universities, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.

"I'm the only breadwinner of my family. If I lose my job my family of 15 members will die of hunger," said Shabana, 24, a woman employee with an international NGO working in Afghanistan for decades.