TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises' 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
Türkiye 'neutralises' 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria. / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 25, 2022

The Turkish military's most recent foray in northern Syria resulted in an additional five PKK/YPG terrorists to be "neutralised", Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Peace Spring and Operation Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said in a tweet on Sunday.

READ MORE:Turkish forces 'neutralise' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

RECOMMENDED

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'neutralises' terrorist YPG/PKK ringleader in northern Syria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys