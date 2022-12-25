Top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan have decided to meet to discuss the way ahead after the Taliban authorities ordered all NGOs to stop women employees from working, aid officials have said.

The Taliban authorities on Saturday threatened to suspend the operating licenses of NGOs if they failed to implement the order.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy, which issues these licenses, said it had received "serious complaints" that women working in NGOs were not observing a proper dress code.

"A meeting of Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) is scheduled later today to consult and discuss how to tackle this issue," Tapiwa Gomo, public information officer for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said on Sunday.

The HCT comprises top UN officials and representatives of dozens of Afghan and international NGOs coordinating aid distribution across the country.

The meeting will discuss whether to suspend all aid work following the latest Taliban directive, some NGO officials said.

The United Nations, which said it would seek an explanation from the Taliban about the order, condemned the ministry's directive.

It said the order excluding women "systematically from all aspects of public and political life takes the country backward, jeopardising efforts for any meaningful peace or stability in the country".

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ban would be "devastating" to Afghans as it would "disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions".