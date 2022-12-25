WORLD
Xinjiang gold mine collapse leaves more than a dozen trapped
Twenty-two miners have been brought to the surface but 18 remain trapped, state media reported.
In this file photo, people are seen working on a mound near the Hushan gold mine in China's Qixia. / Reuters
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
December 25, 2022

Rescuers have been on duty to reach 18 people trapped underground after a cave-in at a gold mine in northwest China's Xinjiang region, state media reported.

A total of 40 people were working underground at the mine in Yining county, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the border with Kazakhstan, at the time of the collapse Saturday afternoon.

Twenty-two miners were brought to the surface but 18 remain trapped.

"A rescue operation is underway to retrieve the remaining miners," Xinhua news agency said late Saturday.

Mine safety has improved in recent decades, but accidents still occur frequently.

In September last year, 19 miners stranded underground after the collapse of a coal mine in the northwest province of Qinghai were found dead after a long search.

But in December 2021, 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in northern Shanxi province while two others died.

READ MORE:China rescues several trapped workers from Hushan mine

SOURCE:AFP
