Sunday, December 25, 2022

At least 16 killed, dozens injured in Ukraine

At least 16 people have been killed and 72 injured by strikes in Ukraine's Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, authorities said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, used Telegram to announce the casualties that occurred on Saturday, citing regional military administrations. Tymoshenko noted that all the deaths were in Kherson, though the numbers of casualties differed among sources.

Kherson Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych confirmed on Telegram that 16 people were killed in the region, adding that another 64 were injured in the entire region.

Ukraine gives all-clear after air-raid alarms

Air raid sirens wailed in Kiev and across all Ukrainian regions this morning but no new Russian attacks were reported, officials said. The all-clear was later given.

Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports suggested the sirens may have been triggered after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus and that the all-clear was sounded after the planes returned to their bases. Reuters was unable to verify those reports.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's air forces, told national television earlier that Russian military jets were flying virtually around the clock.

Putin: Russia will destroy US Patriot missiles in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was "100 percent" confident that his forces would destroy the Pentagon's most advanced air defence system that US President Joe Biden has promised to send to Ukraine.

"Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Putin said, referring to the Patriot missile battery in extracts of an interview aired on Russian television.

At Christmas, Pope urges end to 'senseless' Ukraine war

Pope Francis has appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine in his traditional Christmas Day message broadcast around the world.

The head of the Catholic Church also urged an end to the use of "food as a weapon" of war, noting the Ukraine conflict had put "entire peoples at risk of famine".

"We know that every war causes hunger and exploits food as a weapon... (let us) starting with those who hold political responsibilities, commit ourselves to making food solely an instrument of peace," he said.