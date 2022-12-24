Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended Christmas greetings to Christians in Türkiye and across the world.

In a message, Erdogan said he congratulates the whole Christian world, especially Turkish Christian citizens, and wishes them well on Saturday.

"In line with the values of the civilization to which we belong, we consider the existence of different religions and cultures as a richness," Erdogan said.

"This understanding, which is the basis of the peace and security, unity and solidarity of our nation, is our most important power that will enable us to live together peacefully in the future."