Türkiye's President Erdogan extends Christmas greetings
Türkiye considers "the existence of different religions and cultures as a richness," Erdogan said. / Reuters Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
December 24, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended Christmas greetings to Christians in Türkiye and across the world.

In a message, Erdogan said he congratulates the whole Christian world, especially Turkish Christian citizens, and wishes them well on Saturday.

"In line with the values of the civilization to which we belong, we consider the existence of different religions and cultures as a richness," Erdogan said.

"This understanding, which is the basis of the peace and security, unity and solidarity of our nation, is our most important power that will enable us to live together peacefully in the future."

He expressed hope that Christmas will be “instrumental in the development of the climate of solidarity.”

For Christians, Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

One of the most significant celebrations in Christian culture, Christmas Eve is observed by most non-Orthodox Christians on December 24 every year.

