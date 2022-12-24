Nine people died and 40 others were injured in Boksburg, a city east of Johannesburg, when a fuel tanker exploded, emergency services said.

The tanker, transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), "got stuck under a bridge" close to a hospital and houses on Saturday morning.

"We received a call towards 7:50 am (0550 GMT) telling us a gas tanker was stuck under a bridge. Firefighters were called to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, the tanker exploded," William Ntladi, spokesman for the emergency services in the region, told AFP news agency.

One of those injured was the driver who has been taken to hospital, he added.

Of the 40 injured, 19 are in a critical condition while 15 others are seriously hurt but in a stable condition.