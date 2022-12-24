WORLD
Israel bans entry of medical equipment into Gaza: Palestinian official
The Palestinian official added that the Israeli ban also makes it difficult to repair medical devices due to lack of spare parts.
Gaza has been reeling under a years-long Israeli blockade since 2007. / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
December 24, 2022

An Israeli ban on the entry of medical equipment into Gaza is putting the lives of hundreds of patients at risk, Palestinian authorities warned.

Health Ministry official Ibrahim Abbas said Israeli authorities refuse to allow medical equipment, including diagnostic devices, into Gaza.

“Lack of medical service puts the lives of hundreds of patients at risk,” he warned.

Abbas appealed to the international community and human rights groups to immediately intervene to pressure Israel to allow the entry of medical equipment to save the lives of Palestinian patients in Gaza.

Home to 2.3 million population, Gaza has been reeling under a years-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory.

