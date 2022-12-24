A court in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh ordered the survey of the 17th century Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura, 57 kilometers (35 miles) north of Agra city, after a Hindu group claimed that the mosque was built on the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The local court in Mathura asked the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey after January 2. The report will be submitted after January 20.

The lawsuit was filed by the right-wing outfit Hindu Sena’s leader Vishnu Gupta seeking ownership of the land of the historic Shahi Idgah Masjid. The mosque is adjacent to a temple, where Hindus believe Lord Krishna was born. The next date of the hearing has been fixed for January 20.

Vishnu Gupta in his suit claimed that the Idgah was constructed by Aurangzeb on the 13.37 acres of Shri Krishna's birthplace after demolishing the Sri Krishna temple.

The suit seeks the cancellation of an agreement between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Idgah executed in the year 1968, claiming that it is illegal.

Muslims in India are concerned by the campaign of the Hindu right-wing groups to claim Muslim monuments and mosques.

Hindu groups in various Indian cities have claimed that mosques and monuments built during the Mughal era were built after razing Hindu temples.

READ MORE:Indian court orders Muslims to limit gathering at Gyanvapi Mosque

A persistent campaign