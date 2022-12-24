TÜRKİYE
Erdoğan: Türkiye, Azerbaijan establishing new era in the region
Türkiye's President Erdogan said the country was preparing for its most important breakthrough in its thousand-year-old history in the region.
Erdogan also announced that the country is working to connect natural gas discovered in the Black Sea to the national grid. / AA
December 24, 2022

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are laying the foundations of a new era in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"Things will accelerate as Armenia shows progress in peace, security, and tranquility," Erdogan said on Saturday, speaking at an event in Türkiye's eastern province of Erzurum.

In his address, Erdogan also emphasized that Türkiye was preparing for its most important breakthrough in its thousand-year-old history in the region under the vision of the "Century of Türkiye" initiative.

"On the one hand, we are strengthening our relations with the Islamic world. On the other hand, we are integrating with the Turkic world. Meanwhile, we are uniting with Africa and the Balkans," Erdogan said.

He added that Ankara did not forget about its ties with China or Ukraine, either.

Erdogan also affirmed that Türkiye was "working round the clock" to connect the gas it discovered in the Black Sea to its national grid.

"On Monday, we will share the good news with our nation," he said, adding that Türkiye would receive more good news once the Black Sea gas is in use.

In late October, Erdogan, who is also the chairman of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, unveiled a series of programs, projects, and targets ahead of the next year's presidential and general elections.

SOURCE:AA
