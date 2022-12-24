TÜRKİYE
Remarks by the Turkish communication director follows a job advert by the UK-based news agency targeting Türkiye and its president.
Reuters 'seems to shift away from facts' over job listing - Fahrettin Altun
The Reuters ad "would only make sense on a propaganda leaflet", says the Turkish communications director. / AA
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
December 24, 2022

After Reuters posted a job advert targeting Türkiye and its president, the country's communications director Fahrettin Altun has said the UK-based news agency appeared to "shift away from the facts".

"Reuters seems to shift away from the facts and instead employ a biased perspective about what has happened to 'modern secular traditions' in Türkiye during President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan's rule," Altun said in a Tweet on Saturday. 

"These statements would only make sense on a propaganda leaflet."

Emphasising that such behaviour was "not journalism", Altun said a media outlet "should ask their journalists on the ground about the facts before deciding what has happened and using it as guideline for news".

He suggested Reuters "juxtapose these sentences with their commitment to principles of journalism: 'Founded in 1851, it is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias'."

SOURCE:AA
