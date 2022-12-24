Amid Türkiye's "well-intentioned approaches" to make the Aegean and Mediterranean a "sea of friendship," the country's defence chief called on NATO to urge Greece to "stop" its "impertinence."

"Despite of our well-intentioned approaches, Greece continues to provoke and escalate tensions and its unlawful attitude," Hulusi Akar said on Saturday at National Defence Ministry's year-end evaluation meeting.

Asserting that Greece has harassed Turkish jets taking part in NATO exercises twice in the last week, Akar said: "This hostile attitude clearly shows that Greece has become so arrogant that it disregards the basic principles and values of NATO. It's time for NATO to say 'stop' to this impertinence."

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under treaty obligations. It says that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

