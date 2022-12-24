The Nigerian air force killed more than 200 Boko Haram terrorists in an air raid with the Super Tucano light fighter jet in the Sambisa Forest in the northeastern state of Borno, a military expert has told Anadolu Agency.

There has been no official confirmation from the military but Zaga Zola Makama said on Friday no fewer than 200 Boko Haram and Daesh in West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents had been neutralised.

The jet was procured by the government to fight insurgents.

READ MORE: Boko Haram kills Chad soldiers near Nigeria border

Top commanders neutralised