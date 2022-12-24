WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hundreds of Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists killed in Nigerian airstrike
The military operations were conducted when the terrorists were organising a meeting in a forest, says a Nigerian military expert.
Hundreds of Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists killed in Nigerian airstrike
Top commanders were among those neutralised, says a Nigerian military expert. / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
December 24, 2022

The Nigerian air force killed more than 200 Boko Haram terrorists in an air raid with the Super Tucano light fighter jet in the Sambisa Forest in the northeastern state of Borno, a military expert has told Anadolu Agency.

There has been no official confirmation from the military but Zaga Zola Makama said on Friday no fewer than 200 Boko Haram and Daesh in West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents had been neutralised.

The jet was procured by the government to fight insurgents.

READ MORE: Boko Haram kills Chad soldiers near Nigeria border

Top commanders neutralised

RECOMMENDED

Makama said military operations were conducted when the terrorists were meeting in the forest and ISWAP top commanders were among those neutralised.

Makama said inadequate drugs and a lack of treatment for various injuries the terrorists sustained in the strike led to their demise.

Separately, local police has confirmed the arrests of at least 503 suspects on various charges of terrorism, rape and culpable homicide across the state.

State Police Commissioner Abdu Umar said the arrests were made between January and December.

READ MORE: Nigeria tightens security after US, UK 'terror attack' warning

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China