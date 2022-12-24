Former military strongman Sitiveni Rabuka has been confirmed as Fiji's prime minister, after accusing the outgoing government of stoking "fear and chaos" to derail his return to power.

Rabuka replaces the imposing Frank Bainimarama, who toppled the government in a 2006 military coup and became the country's prime minister a year later.

The 74-year-old Rabuka said on Saturday he felt "humbled" to be prime minister as he made his way out of parliament to be sworn in by the country's president.

The two-time coup leader and former prime minister narrowly triumphed over Bainimarama by 28 votes to 27 in a secret ballot held in parliament, speaker Naiqama Lalabalavu announced.

A chorus of cars honked in celebration as they drove past the parliamentary building in the capital, Suva.

European Union Ambassador for the Pacific Sujiro Seam tweeted his congratulations to Rabuka shortly after the announcement.

Troops in streets