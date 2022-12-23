The M23 rebel group has started to withdraw from occupied areas in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the East African Community Regional Force announced.

"The M23 withdrawal and subsequent takeover of East African Community Regional Force in areas under their control is a positive indicator that the agreed upon strategy of restoration of normalcy in eastern DRC are on course, challenges therein not withstanding," the bloc's force said in a statement on Friday.

The regional force reiterated "the need for an elaborate mechanism for an orderly withdrawal of the rebels from all areas under their control, an immediate cessation of hostilities by all armed groups, but most importantly, respect for the Sovereignty and territorial Integrity of the DRC."

Last month, the M23 rebellion had taken control of several territories northeast of the provincial capital of Goma, following intense fighting with DRC forces, forcing thousands of civilians to flee.

Earlier on Friday, the rebels announced the beginning of the withdrawal from Kibumba, located 20 kilometres from Goma.

"We hope that the government of Kinshasa will seize this opportunity with two hands and will also work to bring peace to our country," M23 said in a statement.

African leaders at a mini-summit in Angola in November reached an agreement for a ceasefire and demanded "the immediate withdrawal of M23 rebels from the occupied areas.

DRC has accused Rwanda of backing M23 rebels, a charge Kigali denies as "scapegoating."

Genocide at heart of M23 rebellion?

Meanwhile, UN experts said they have found "substantial evidence" of Rwandan government forces crossing into neighbouring eastern DRC, either to reinforce M23 rebels or to conduct military operations against another rebel group that includes fighters accused of taking part in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.