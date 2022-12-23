WORLD
PKK supporters target French police officers in Paris clashes
At least six officers were wounded after French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited site of shooting on Enghien Street in Paris that left three people dead, local media say.
Police responded with tear gas to the violence by the terrorist group supporters. / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 23, 2022

Supporters of the PKK terror organisation in Paris have wounded at least six police officers during clashes after a deadly mass shooting, according to local media.

The police responded with tear gas to the violence on Friday by the terrorist group supporters.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

Though normally officially banned, the terrorist group also has a presence in numerous European countries.

The violence started in the area after French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the site of a shooting on Enghien Street in the centre of Paris, which has been repeatedly targeted by terror groups since 2015 and is a scene of occasional outbreaks of gang violence.

A 69-year-old gunman in Paris had earlier opened fire, killing at least three people and injuring three others, local media reported.

He was placed in custody and an investigation was launched.

The motivations of the Paris shooting remain unknown, Darmanin said.

Suspected racist motivations behind the attack will be investigated, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

SOURCE:AA
